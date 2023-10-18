Officer struck by vehicle on I-270 in Gaithersburg; 2 in custody including driver: police

Authorities say two people are in custody after an officer was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning on Interstate-270 in Montgomery County.

Officials say the officer was struck sometime around 4 a.m. along the northbound lanes of the highway near Watkins Mill in the Gaithersburg area.

The officer was hospitalized in serious condition. Police say two people in the vehicle, including the driver, were taken into custody.

According to FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick, there was a lookout for the vehicle at the time of the collision. The vehicle involved was being tracked by police when the crash happened.

All northbound lanes have been shut down north of Watkins Mill. Drivers can expect major delays in the area throughout the morning commute and are advised to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.