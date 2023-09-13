Surveillance video shows deadly shooting of special police officer during training session in DC

New video obtained by FOX 5 shows the moment a retired-D.C. Lieutenant shot and killed 25-year-old Maurica Manyan during a police training at Anacostia Library last year.

Last month, the shooter was sentenced to three years in prison, but the family wants more to be done.

Maurica Manyan was a young mom, and a new homeowner on August 4, 2022 when she and a group of Special Police Officer trainees just finished baton training at the library.

The training was being led by private contractor 59-year-old Jesse Porter. Following the training, the group gathered to take a photo. Manyan was in the middle of the group and turned around to remove her mask.

In the video, Porter can be seen suddenly moving in from the side of the group, turning, drawing his gun, and shooting. Manyan was struck with a single bullet to the chest.

Everyone was in shock, including Porter, who throws his hands on top of his head in apparent disbelief. Porter’s attorney says the retired police lieutenant thought he had a training gun. Manyan’s family attorney says the city is partly to blame.

"He did not have any criminal intent, that it was not his intent to cause any harm to her on that day. He's acknowledged that what it is that he did was negligent. But it wasn't criminal. but he also accepted responsibility," said Brian McDaniel, Porter’s attorney.

"It's time to make a change and to actually enforce policies that put safety at the forefront," said Latoya Francis-Williams, Manyan’s family attorney. While hard to watch, Francis-Williams released video of Manyan’s shooting to support their demands for change.

The family’s attorney says Porter should not have been allowed to have a firearm in the D.C. public library, or in a training session.

In August 2022, Porter was charged in with involuntary manslaughter.

In May of this year, he was indicted on counts of second-degree murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. If found guilty, he could face up to 24 years in prison.