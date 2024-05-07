Early voting for Virginia 2024 Primary Election underway. Here's what you need to know.

Early voting for Virginia’s 2024 Primary Election began May 3 and continues until June 15.

Here's everything you need to know about early voting in Virginia.

MAKE SURE YOU ARE REGISTERED

First things first - make sure you are registered! Before heading to your local registrar’s office, check your registration status or call your registrar’s office.

BRING YOUR ID

You must provide your name and address and show an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the registrar’s office or satellite voting location. You can check the FULL LIST of acceptable identification to make sure you have yours..

If you don’t have a form of acceptable identification, you must sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the poll or cast a provisional ballot.

In Virginia, you will be allowed until noon on the Friday following the election to provide a copy of acceptable identification to the electoral board or sign an ID Confirmation Statement. Provisional voters receive a notice to remind them of the deadline and right to attend the electoral board meeting.

FIND YOUR EARLY VOTING LOCATION

You can vote early at your local registrar’s office. You can find your local registrar’s office online.

Arlington, Bedford, Fairfax, Henrico, Loudoun, Newport, Prince William, Richmond (City), and Roanoke County offer additional early voting locations found here.

Remember, you don't need a reason to fill out an application to vote early. And if you have a disability, accessible equipment and curbside voting is available upon request.

IMPORTANT DATES TO KNOW

May 3 - First day to vote early at your local voter registration office or satellite voting location.

May 28 - Last day to register or update your address to vote a regular ballot for this election.

June 15 (Saturday) - Last day to vote early in-person at your local voter registration office.

June 18 (Election Day) - Vote at your polling place. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.