Retired DC police lieutenant indicted in death of special police officer during training

A retired D.C. police lieutenant has been indicted for the fatal shooting of a trainee in August of last year.

According to court documents, retired Metropolitan Police Lieutenant Jesse Porter was indicted Wednesday on three counts: second-degree murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Porter was charged in August 2022 with involuntary manslaughter after firing a gun and killing a special police officer inside the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.

The victim, Maurica Manyan, 25, of Indian Head, Maryland, was shot during an ASP Baton training being conducted inside a meeting room in the library, according to Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. The training was being conducted by Porter, who was contracted by the libra

ry's special police to train their officers. Police say that at the end of the training, Porter fired a shot and struck Manyan.