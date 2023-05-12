Expand / Collapse search

Retired DC police lieutenant indicted in death of special police officer during training

According to court documents, retired Metropolitan Police Lieutenant Jesse Porter was indicted Wednesday on three counts: second-degree murder while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

WASHINGTON - A retired D.C. police lieutenant has been indicted for the fatal shooting of a trainee in August of last year. 

Porter was charged in August 2022 with involuntary manslaughter after firing a gun and killing a special police officer inside the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. 

