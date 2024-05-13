Sunny Monday with highs in the upper-70s; wet weather expected Tuesday

Sunshine and bright skies on Monday across the Washington, D.C. region with high temperatures in the upper-70s.

FOX 5’s Adam Bowles says early morning patchy fog will clear, bringing sunshine by the afternoon. Highs near 78 degrees are expected.

Wet weather will likely return by Tuesday morning with a chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms throughout the day.

Showers are likely, with thunderstorms also possible on Wednesday. Bowles says up to two inches of rain are possible over the next two days across the region.

A dry Thursday before more rain chances into the weekend.