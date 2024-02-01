Surveillance images show vehicle connected to shooting near Dupont Circle Metro Station: police

Surveillance camera images captured a vehicle police say is connected to a shooting near the Dupont Circle Metro Station that left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. on January 30 near Q Street and Connecticut Avenue.

Police arrived to find a man inside a vehicle at the intersection suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives say the suspected gunman was described as a bald man in his 40s who fled in the white SUV pictured.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.