Dupont Circle shooting: Driver injured after shots fired during rush hour, police say

Man shot near Dupont Metro station in Northwest DC during rush hour

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a rush hour shooting that happened near the Dupont Metro station Tuesday. 

Officers responded to Q Street and Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, around 4 p.m. where they found a man in his car suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Police say the victim is conscious and breathing at this time. ‘

The suspect in the shooting has been described as a bald Black man in his 40s, driving a white SUV with unknown D.C. tags. 

Anyone with information should contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.


 