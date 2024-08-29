Surveillance images show suspect who discarded gun that killed officer: police

Police have released surveillance images of a man they say threw a gun into a Washington, D.C. storm drain that accidentally fired, killing an officer as he was trying to recover it.

Officials say the incident happened on Wednesday around 5:40 p.m., as officers from the city’s robbery suppression unit were canvassing the area of the 4500 block of Quarles Street and saw a person they say was a suspect exit a suspicious vehicle. Officers attempted to make contact with the man, but he fled.

Police say they saw the man run toward southbound Interstate 295 and jump down from a retaining wall. Moments later, officers say they were able to see the man place a firearm in a storm drain. He then fled the area on the back of a motorcycle.

During the investigation, officials say officers went to the storm drain in an attempt to recover the firearm. While one of the officers, identified as Wayne David, attempted to retrieve the firearm as evidence, it accidentally fired.

David was struck by the accidental gunfire. Other officers immediately began providing care until David was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. David later died from his injuries.

Police say images of the suspect were captured by surveillance cameras. Anyone with information, or who recognizes the man, is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

Area leaders reacted with praise for Officer David and condolences to his family.

Surveillance images show suspect who discarded gun that killed officer (DC police)

DC Chief of Police Pamela Smith said David was the "epitome of a great officer."

"He was a dedicated and highly respected member of the department, and this is a tremendous loss for all of us," she said in a statement.

"Beyond being an officer, he was a good man - and a great dad - that many people loved and looked up to," said D.C. Mayor Bowser in a statement.

David was a member of the Metropolitan Police Department for more than 25 years and was a recipient of the MPD Ribbon of Valor.