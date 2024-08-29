The Metropolitan Police Department and officials across the region are remembering an officer who died Wednesday after being shot by a gun he was attempting to retrieve from a storm drain.

The officer, Wayne David, had served the department for over 25 years, according to Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll. "Wayne is a true hero to the District of Columbia, and today he gave his life to serve the visitors and the residents here," Carroll stated Wednesday. "We will never forget that."

Around 5:40 p.m., officers say a person exited a suspicious vehicle in Northeast D.C., fled on foot, and jumped onto Interstate 295. The suspect discarded a gun into a storm drain before escaping on a motorcycle.

While officers were attempting to recover the weapon, it accidentally discharged, striking Officer David. Authorities are currently searching for the suspect who discarded the gun.

DC area officials mourn police officer killed after gun he was trying to retrieve went off

Here’s what officials and departments across the area are saying about Officer David:

DC Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith

"Our hearts are heavy tonight after the tragic loss of one of our own.

Investigator Wayne David, a veteran MPD officer, lost his life while serving in the line of duty. There are few words to express the hurt and pain that Officer David's family and the entire MPD is feeling right now.

Investigator David was the epitome of a great officer. He was a dedicated and highly respected member of the department, and this is a tremendous loss for all of us.

For more than 25 years, Investigator David dedicated his life to protecting and safeguarding the District of Columbia. He served with passion and honor and had the utmost respect of his peers.

I will be forever grateful for Investigator David's service to the Metropolitan Police Department and his life will never be forgotten."

Pamela A. Smith

Chief of Police

DC Police Union

"Earlier today, one of our members, a 25-year veteran, was pursuing an armed suspect on foot on the area of Quarles St NE and 295. The suspect discarded his handgun into a storm drain and made good his escape.

When the officer attempted to retrieve the gun from the drain, the weapon discharged and the round struck the officer in the head. He was medevaced to an area hospital in critical condition.

Unfortunately, even under the care of the amazing doctors and nurses, all life saving efforts failed and the officer has passed. Please send your prayers to his family and coworkers. We are all devastated at this incredible loss."

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser

"Tonight, through a tragic accident, a long time officer in our MPD family suffered a gunshot wound while responding to a scene and working to recover a firearm. We are praying for his recovery and for his colleagues at MPD.

While preliminary information indicates that the gunshot was the result of a tragic accident, this is a horrible reminder of the dangers our officers face every day. We are grateful for their service."

STATEMENT:

"Tonight, a beloved officer lost his life in the line of duty. Investigator Wayne David served 25 years in the Metropolitan Police Department. A DC native and a mentor to many officers, he helped get hundreds of guns off our streets, and just a few years ago, he received the MPD Ribbon of Valor. Beyond being an officer, he was a good man - and a great dad - that many people loved and looked up to.



The impact of guns on our community is unbearable. It is hard to accept that a man who came to work to protect our city won't return home. Tonight, I am praying for Investigator David's family and loved ones and I'm praying for the officers who put themselves in harm's way every day to protect DC."

Councilmember Brooke Pinto

Tonight we lost an exceptional 25 year veteran of @DCPoliceDept, Wayne David, who worked every day to get guns off our streets & prevent violence. My heart is with Officer David’s family & colleagues. He is a true hero.

Our officers show up every day to keep us safe. Thank you.

Councilmember Vincent C. Gray

"Today, in Ward 7, a 25-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department lost his life in the line of duty," said Gray.

"I extend my deepest condolences to Investigator Wayne David's family and his colleagues. There are no words to adequately console those who loved Investigator David. What we can do is extend the best we have and our prayers."

"Every day, the brave men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department place themselves in harm's way to protect our communities. They earn our respect and support through many deeds," said Gray.

"Investigator David dedicated himself to public safety and upholding the law. He is no longer here to receive our gratitude, but we can honor Investigator David by demonstrating our appreciation for members of the Metropolitan Police Department and the sacrifices they, and their families, make."

Anne Arundel County Police Department

"The Anne Arundel County Police Department extends our heartfelt condolences to the men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department on the loss of Investigator David. Our hearts remain with all his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Metro GM Randy Clarke

On behalf of the entire @wmata & @MetroTransitPD team we pass along our condolences to the family & friends of @DCPoliceDept Officer Wayne David who tragically died in the line of duty. This sad news highlights the sacrifice our first responders do on behalf of our community.

