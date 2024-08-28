Veteran DC police officer dies in line of duty after accidental shooting

A veteran D.C. police officer died Wednesday evening after being accidentally shot while attempting to retrieve a firearm from a storm drain during a violent crime suppression operation.

The officer, Investigator Wayne David, had served with the Metropolitan Police Department for over 25 years.

MPD Executive Assistant Chief Jeff Carroll announced the tragic news outside MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where David was treated for critical injuries before passing away.

"It's with a very heavy heart that I announce that Investigator Wayne David, who was assigned to our Violent Crimes Suppression Division, did pass away this evening here at the hospital," Carroll said.

David was attempting to recover a firearm allegedly discarded by a suspect during a chase along I-295 when the gun accidentally discharged, striking him in the upper body.

Fellow officers on the scene immediately rendered aid before David was airlifted to the hospital.

David was well-known and respected within the department and the community. He had been a member of the Violent Crimes Suppression Unit since 2007 and had recovered hundreds of guns during his tenure.

"Wayne was a true hero to the District of Columbia. Today he gave his life to serve the visitors and the residents here in the District of Columbia, and we will never forget that," Carroll said.

The mood outside the hospital was somber as officers and top brass gathered to await updates on David's condition. Many described him as a mentor and a nice guy who was well-liked by his colleagues.

His passing has left a significant impact on the department, especially those who worked closely with him.

David leaves behind a daughter, a son, and his girlfriend. His death is being considered a line-of-duty death, and MPD has promised to honor his legacy with the appropriate ceremonies and tributes.

"This is a very tragic loss for our department and our community," Carroll added. "Our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time."