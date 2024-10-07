Supreme Court declines to weigh in on law requiring gun dealers to warn about suicide

Anne Arundel County is getting a win at the Supreme Court as the justices kick off a brand-new term on Monday.

Anne Arundel County requires gun shop owners to display leaflets on suicide prevention and peaceful conflict resolution. The shop owners challenged the law, arguing it violates their First Amendment right to be free from compelled speech. After losing in two federal courts, the shop owners made a final appeal to the justices. This morning, the court declined to hear their challenge, so the law will remain in place.

The decision comes as the court kicks off a brand new term already stacked with hot-button issues. The court has agreed to weigh in on a Texas law similar to Virginia’s, which requires age verification to access pornographic websites. Both states require users to furnish proof they are over 18 years old, including government-issued IDs. Challengers — led by the ACLU's Free Speech Coalition — argue the law violates the First Amendment and chills protected activity.

The court’s decision on the Texas law will affect Virginia’s ability to enforce its age verification law.

The possibility of election-related litigation looms large over the court, with under a month to go until November 5. Republicans have already filed over 100 challenges to election-related policies and procedures across the country.