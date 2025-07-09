Supreme Court allows Trump to move forward with plans to downsize federal workforce
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for President Trump to resume large-scale downsizing of federal agencies, a move that could impact tens of thousands of government workers.
Court clears cuts
What we know:
In a ruling issued Tuesday, the justices lifted a lower court order that had temporarily blocked layoffs stemming from a Trump executive order. FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh said the decision allows federal agencies to continue restructuring programs and reducing staff.
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the lone dissenter, warning the ruling could dismantle critical federal services without congressional involvement. "This executive action promises mass employee terminations, widespread cancellation of federal programs and services, and the dismantling of much of the Federal Government as Congress has created it," Jackson wrote.
Agencies face upheaval
Departments affected include Agriculture, Energy, Labor, Treasury, Veterans Affairs, the Environmental Protection Agency, Social Security and the Small Business Administration. A previously announced hiring freeze remains in effect through mid-October.
Although the ruling lifts a key legal roadblock, the case continues to move forward in federal court.
