Supreme Court allows Trump to move forward with plans to downsize federal workforce

The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for President Trump to resume large-scale downsizing of federal agencies, a move that could impact tens of thousands of government workers.

The Brief The Supreme Court approved deep federal workforce cuts linked to a Trump executive order. Justice Jackson warned the ruling could unravel vital services without congressional input. Agencies impacted include Agriculture, EPA, Social Security and Veterans Affairs.



Court clears cuts

What we know:

In a ruling issued Tuesday, the justices lifted a lower court order that had temporarily blocked layoffs stemming from a Trump executive order. FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh said the decision allows federal agencies to continue restructuring programs and reducing staff.

READ MORE: Trump can resume mass federal layoffs for now, Supreme Court says

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the lone dissenter, warning the ruling could dismantle critical federal services without congressional involvement. "This executive action promises mass employee terminations, widespread cancellation of federal programs and services, and the dismantling of much of the Federal Government as Congress has created it," Jackson wrote.

Agencies face upheaval

Departments affected include Agriculture, Energy, Labor, Treasury, Veterans Affairs, the Environmental Protection Agency, Social Security and the Small Business Administration. A previously announced hiring freeze remains in effect through mid-October.

Although the ruling lifts a key legal roadblock, the case continues to move forward in federal court.