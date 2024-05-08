Summerlike heat and humidity Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees

Wednesday will be reminiscent of a summer day in July or August with plenty of heat, humidity and temperatures near 90 degrees.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the hot and sticky afternoon should be storm free. The heat index – a gauge of how hot it feels outside based on the temperature and humidity – will make it feel like it is closer to 95 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday with highs near 76 degrees. Shower chances will be back Friday and might stick around through the weekend.