Student takes legal action following attack on Howard University campus

A student who says he was attacked on the campus of Howard University earlier this month is pursuing legal action.

According to his lawyers, the student was beaten, stabbed, and robbed during the early morning hours of Monday, August 14. Several other students were reportedly injured in the same attack.

Howard University officials have been working to address safety concerns after several incidents of violence have been reported on and around campus.

Security concerns were also raised back in July after a construction worker from El Salvador was shot and killed on Howard's campus during what police say was an attempted robbery.