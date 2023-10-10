Student-driven conversations on crime, violence kick off in Prince George’s County

A series of conversations with students in Prince George’s County surrounding concerns and input to solutions to crime kicked off Tuesday.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said the idea for the conversations came from the Sept. 2023 murder of Jayda Medrano Moore.

The 16-year-old was leaving Duval High School when she encountered a fight in which she tried to intervene and was allegedly shot by a 17-year-old student from Flowers High School.

"We want to prevent future tragedies," Braveboy said. "I believe our young people will play a key role in giving us positive input on issues affecting them and the community at large."

The conversation was not open to the press, but county leaders spoke with reporters afterward.

Braveboy and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks collaborated with the school district, and student leaders on the event.

Alsobrooks said one of the biggest takeaways from the talk was that parents need to speak with their children and listen.

"Ask them what they are feeling," she said. "Ask what we could all do to help them through all of the mental pain they’re experiencing. Then to say to our kids … 'I know the state’s attorney said the same thing … please ask our kids not to make permanent decisions based on temporary emotions."

Tiffani Evans, mother of 8-year-old shooting victim PJ Evans, was one of the panelists who attended the event Tuesday. PJ Evans was shot and killed in 2021.

"For me, I had structure in my house. There’s a lack of structure right now going on," Evans said. "These kids are running their households, and that’s because they’re not being heard. Parents don’t even know their kids’ favorite color. That’s a problem. I feel like parents need to home and understand their children."

County leaders said they would like to hold future community conversations with parents.