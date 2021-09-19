Prince George’s County suspect in death of 8-year-old PJ Evans released from jail just hours before: report

New details have emerged in the days following the arrest of three suspects in the death of an 8-year-old Prince George’s County boy.

According to the Washington Post, one of the suspects was released from jail just hours before the deadly shooting.

Court documents reportedly indicate that one of the suspects, Mark Nkwocha, was released from jail hours before the shooting, and he was picked up at the jail by one of the other suspects, George Shamman.

Documents reportedly say police used cellphone data to pin Mark Nkwocha, his brother Desmond Nkwocha, and Shamman at those apartment during the time of the shooting.

