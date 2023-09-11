2 schools on lockdown after female critically injured in Prince George's County shooting: police

Police are investigating after a female was seriously injured in a shooting in a Prince George's County neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Wood Stream Dr. and Palamar Dr. around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Afterschool activities at DuVal High School and Robert Goddard Middle School were cut short and the schools were briefly put on lockdown, police say.

The victim was transported to the hospital and has been listed in critical condition.

Police have not yet released details on what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

