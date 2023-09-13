Expand / Collapse search

Metal detectors fast-tracked at DuVal High School following fatal shooting of student-athlete

By
Published 
Prince George's County Public Schools
FOX 5 DC

Metal detectors fast-tracked at DuVal High School following fatal shooting

The search continues for the person who killed 16-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore just a block away from her school on Monday. Prince George's County police are working leads, and the state's attorney is pleading with the community to speak up. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu is outside DuVal High School with the latest on this investigation, and how school leaders are stepping up security.

LANHAM, Md. - Just two weeks into the school year, gun violence claims the life of a DuVal High School student-athlete

"It’s just devastating it really is," said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. 

She is working closely with police to bring justice to 16-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore and her family. 

"This is a case that can, and I believe will be solved," Braveboy said. 

Jayda Medrano-Moore (L) with her family. 

The state's attorney says there were a number of students who witnessed the shooting that happened on Palamar Drive just before 4 p.m. on Monday. 

Related

Emotions run high at DuVal High School day after student killed nearby in broad daylight shooting
article

Emotions run high at DuVal High School day after student killed nearby in broad daylight shooting

Grief counselors and extra security are in place at DuVal High School in Prince Geroge's County Tuesday one day after a teenage girl was shot and killed in broad daylight while walking home from class.

Prince George's County police say there was a dispute between two groups taking place when at least one shot was fired. 

"I do believe that the individual responsible is known to one or more of those students," Braveboy said. 

She wants students to not let fear get in the way of doing the right thing. 

"Please come forward, you will be safe. We will protect you," Braveboy pleaded. 

Related

Family, friends remember DuVal High School student gunned down walking home from class
article

Family, friends remember DuVal High School student gunned down walking home from class

Family and friends held a vigil Tuesday to remember the DuVal High School student gunned down while walking home from class.

Protecting students in the school building is also a priority for county leaders. 

Brand new metal detectors at the front entrance of DuVal High School were installed and used for the first time Wednesday morning. 

Students and staff walk through the new metal detectors at Duval High School

The screening devices are going into all public high schools in Prince George’s County in phases. 

DuVal initially was part of phase two, which rolls out in October, but after Jayda’s murder plans changed. 

"We are going to move that up to ensure that this community feels the kind of safety that we know that it wants," said Superintendent Dr. Millard House II at a press conference on Monday. 

Greenbelt teen shot, killed walking home from school

The 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed near her high school in Lanham Monday has been identified as Jayda Medrano-Moore. Police are still looking for the shooter. FOX 5's Lili Zheng reports from Prince George's County with the latest details.

So far, the devices have been installed in Suitland High School, Dr. Henry A. Wise High School, Bowie High School, High Point High School, Central High School, and Oxon Hill High School.  

A PGCPS spokesperson explained that phase 2 of the rollout will begin in October, and all the county's public high schools should be equipped with the metal detectors by the end of the first semester. Phases three and four (middle schools) will be complete by the end of the second semester.

Braveboy told FOX 5, she can’t confirm if the shooter is a juvenile but if they are and when they are caught, she’s charging them as an adult. 

"I don’t like prosecuting kids and sending them away for years, but I will do it to protect the community," she said.  

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 866-411-TIPS. 

Police are offering an award of up to $25,000. 