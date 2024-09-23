Streets in flood-prone Annapolis underwater Monday

Several streets in the flood-prone areas of Annapolis are underwater Monday after weekend rain moved across the region.

Images show high floodwaters around the City Dock area. The National Weather Service says numerous roads on the Naval Academy campus have been hit by high water.

A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through areas of standing water.

The region is likely to see persistent clouds and occasional showers this week.