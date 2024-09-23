Expand / Collapse search

Streets in flood-prone Annapolis underwater Monday

By
Published  September 23, 2024 7:25am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Several streets in the flood-prone areas of Annapolis are underwater Monday after weekend rain moved across the region.

Images show high floodwaters around the City Dock area. The National Weather Service says numerous roads on the Naval Academy campus have been hit by high water.

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, September 23

Taylor Grenda has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, September 23

A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through areas of standing water.

The region is likely to see persistent clouds and occasional showers this week.

