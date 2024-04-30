'Street Smart' campaign to add more speed cameras to Virginia school zones

Fairfax County Police are stepping up enforcement of traffic safety measures as more speed cameras go up near school and work zones.

One of those speed cameras on Blake Lane is just blocks from where three Oakton High School students were hit by a speeding driver in June 2022.

Two of the students died, and the third was seriously injured.

READ MORE: 2 Oakton High School students dead, 4 others injured after two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County

Since that tragedy, there have been improvements made to the roadway, including crosswalk warning signs and upgrades. fines have also been increased.

The speed camera, however, is a new safety measure.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says for its first 30 days, which began Monday, the speed camera is issuing warnings to drivers speeding through the school zone during school hours...

By the end of the year a total of 50 speed cameras will be up across the county at school and work zones with 30 more added next year.

READ MORE: Virginia driver sentenced to 4 years in prison for crash that left 2 high school students dead