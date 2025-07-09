PGPD officer under investigation after fatal crash in Brandywine

A Prince George’s County police officer is under investigation following a deadly crash Monday night that killed a retired D.C. police detective at a dangerous Brandywine intersection.

The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. at Crain Highway and Missouri Avenue. Authorities say 56-year-old Carlton Herndon of Clinton was attempting to cross Route 301 in a Nissan Maxima when he was struck by a northbound Ford F-250 driven by off-duty PGPD officer Anthony Coleman, 34, of Upper Marlboro.

Fatal crash investigation

Herndon was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman refused medical treatment. FOX 5’S Julie Donaldson says Maryland State Police are handling the investigation, and authorities believe Coleman was speeding and under the influence of alcohol.

"As policy and procedure states, he is on administrative leave status with pay, and at this point in time, that is all I can say about that right now." said Interim Assistant Chief George Nichols.

Safety concerns grow

The same intersection was the site of another crash last month involving a motorcycle officer who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents say accidents are common at the intersection, citing high speeds, increased traffic and poor visibility. Multiple requests for a traffic signal have been submitted to the state, but action could be years away. Neighbors say that’s too late, especially after Monday's fatality.

Candice Nichols, a Brandywine resident, said rapid development has increased traffic and safety concerns at the once-quiet intersection. She said she has two young children and worries each time she turns into her neighborhood.

While FOX 5 crews were at the scene Tuesday, another crash occurred in the southbound lane. No injuries were reported.

