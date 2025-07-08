The Brief A Heat Advisory takes effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday with heat index values up to 106 degrees. Scattered storms may bring damaging winds and flooding into the evening. A Flood Watch is in effect for D.C. and surrounding counties through tonight.



A Heat Advisory takes effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday across the Washington, D.C., region as hot and humid conditions push temperatures toward 95 degrees and heat index values climb as high as 106.

Heat Advisory Tuesday

What we know:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

In Maryland, the advisory includes Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Cecil, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

In Virginia, the advisory includes King George, Spotsylvania, Fairfax, Stafford, and central and southeast Prince William counties, along with Manassas, Manassas Park, Arlington, Falls Church, and Alexandria.

DC Heat Advisory Tuesday; severe afternoon and evening storms possible

The National Weather Service is urging residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Officials advise staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activity, using air-conditioned spaces, and checking on vulnerable individuals.

If working outdoors, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or cooled areas. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved immediately to a cool, shaded location.

Storms, flooding possible

Isolated severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening could bring damaging winds, heavy downpours and flooding across the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely between 2 and 5 p.m., followed by more unsettled conditions and a chance of thunderstorms into the evening.

A Flood Watch is in effect from this afternoon through the evening for the District, along with parts of Maryland and Virginia. Low-lying and flood-prone areas are at increased risk.

