2 Oakton High School students dead, 4 others injured after two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County

Two female teenage pedestrians have died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax on Tuesday, police confirm.

The crash happened at Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road in Fairfax involving a white BMW and a green Toyota. Five people were transported to the hospital. The three juvenile pedestrians had life-threatening injuries. Police confirm two of the juveniles have died from their injuries. The third juvenile victim remains hospitalized.

All of the pedestrians, police say, were students at Oakton High School.

Two people in the BMW have non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Toyota had minor injuries.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.