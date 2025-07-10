28-year-old transgender woman killed in Northeast DC

The Brief Dream Johnson, 28, was shot and killed early July 5 in Northeast D.C. Police have not identified the case as a hate crime, nor publicly acknowledged Johnson was transgender. Family and activists say the killing may have been motivated by bias and are calling for answers.



D.C. police are seeking the public’s help in solving the fatal shooting of Daquane "Dream" Johnson, a 28-year-old transgender woman who was gunned down on Saturday, July 5, in the 2000 block of Benning Road NE.

What we know:

Officers were flagged down around 12:51 a.m. and found Johnson unconscious, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police department’s official statement did not acknowledge Johnson’s gender identity or list the incident as a suspected hate crime. However, family members and longtime LGBTQ+ activists have confirmed to the Washington Blade that Johnson was a transgender woman, known to friends and loved ones as Dream.

Johnson’s aunt, Vanna Terrell, told the Blade that Johnson had planned to legally change her name but hadn’t gotten around to it.

According to Terrell, two teenage witnesses told a friend that they saw three men approach Johnson and shout a slur before one opened fire, continuing to shoot until the weapon was emptied. The witnesses reportedly recognized Johnson as she walked along Benning Road.

Both Terrell and local advocate Earline Budd believe the nature of the attack points to a hate crime.

Budd described the number of shots fired as "overkill", and further suggests they could be inductive of a hate crime.

D.C. police said that, as of now, the investigation has not uncovered evidence indicating the killing was motivated by hate or bias, and that they are still gathering information.

D.C. Homicide Detective Natasha Kennedy is leading the case. Anyone with tips is encouraged to call her directly at 202-380-6198.

A memorial for Dream Johnson is scheduled for Saturday, July 12, at River Terrace Park, located at 500 36th Street NE. Family, friends, and members of the LGBTQ+ community plan to honor her life and call for justice.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.