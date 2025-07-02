The Brief Scattered morning rain will taper off by midday as a cold front moves through. Drier, less humid air arrives overnight, bringing more comfortable conditions Thursday. July Fourth looks sunny and pleasant, with hotter, more humid weather returning by Sunday.



A soggy start to the morning will give way to drier conditions Wednesday evening across the D.C. region following a round of severe weather overnight that brought damage and power outages.

Lingering rain continues to create slick roads and reduced visibility during the morning commute. Morning temperatures hovered around 72 degrees.

Rain clears by midday

What we know:

FOX 5’s Tayor Grenda says scattered showers will continue as a cold front pushes through the area. By midday, most of the rain is expected to taper off, giving way to increasing sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday with be warm and humid with highs in the md-80s.

A few pop-up showers or storms could develop by the early evening, though they are expected to remain isolated.

Overnight, drier air will settle in, bringing noticeably more refreshing conditions by Thursday morning. Humidity levels will drop significantly, bringing a pleasant stretch of weather.

Holiday forecast improves

Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. With lower humidity, it should feel much more comfortable into the holiday weekend.

July Fourth conditions look pleasant, especially for celebrations and evening fireworks. The dry, sunny trend continues into the weekend, though conditions will turn hotter and more humid by Sunday, with highs climbing into the lower 90s.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Storms expected to clear Wednesday bringing drier weather ahead of July Fourth holiday