Steven Alston Jr: What we know about the alleged Magruder High School shooter

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:30PM
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Steven Alston Jr. has been arrested and charged in the shooting that left a 15-year-old Magruder High School student fighting for his life. Here's what we know about the suspect:

- 17-year-old Magruder High School student

- Taken into custody about two hours after the shooting happened Friday afternoon

- Prosecutors say he bought parts for the 9 mm ghost gun used in the shooting online and assembled it with a friend

- Charged as an adult with attempted second-degree murder, felony assault and weapons offenses

- Pointed the weapon at the victim's head and when the victim pushed the gun away, shot the victim in the pelvis area, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

- After the shooting, Alston allegedly went to a classroom with other students and was found with the magazine with nine bullets in his sock

- His attorney Lucy Larkins asked the judge to allow the teen to be released to home detention so he could take classes virtually

- Denied bond and remains in custody

