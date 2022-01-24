Magruder High School shooting suspect due in court Monday

Authorities say a 17-year-old who has been charged as an adult in the shooting of a fellow student at a Montgomery County high school is expected in court Monday.

Steven Alston Jr. was taken into custody about two hours after officers were called to Magruder High School in Rockville Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting stemmed from an dispute involving Alston Jr. and a 10th grade student. The suspect was found in a classroom during a search of the school.

Alston Jr. faces several charges including attempted 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. There is no indication that he was targeting anyone else at the school. He is being charged as an adult. He is expected in court Monday for a bond hearing.

Investigators say a privately manufactured gun, also known as a ghost gun, was found in the building.

Officials said the 15-year-old male victim remains hospitalized in critical condition. A prayer vigil was held for the victim Sunday.