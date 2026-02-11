Man shot, killed by US Marshal in Northeast DC: source

The Brief A man was shot by a U.S. Marshal in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday. A source tells FOX 5 the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident.



A man was reportedly shot and killed by a U.S. Marshal in northeast D.C. on Wednesday, a source tells FOX 5 DC.

D.C. Police are on scene investigating the incident, but the condition of the victim has not been confirmed by department officials at this time.

What we know:

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, NE, around 2:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

U.S. Park Police also responded, saying they were assisting another federal agency with a traffic stop in the area and transported one individual by helicopter to a local hospital.

Officials have confirmed that no law enforcement personnel were injured.

What we don't know:

The incident is being investigated by D.C. police.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not confirmed the condition of the individual who was shot to FOX 5, but a source says the person shot was pronounced deceased and was taken to the Medical Examiner's office.

FOX 5 is working to confirm the details. Check back for updates on this developing story.