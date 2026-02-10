Second person dies after house fire in Chillum

Authorities say a second person has died following a house fire in Chillum.

The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Somerset Place.

A woman who was pulled from the home died later that afternoon. Officials have not released the identities of either victim.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

