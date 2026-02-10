Expand / Collapse search

Second person dies after house fire in Chillum

Updated  February 10, 2026 9:14am EST
CHILLUM, Md. - Authorities say a second person has died following a house fire in Chillum.

The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Somerset Place.

A woman who was pulled from the home died later that afternoon. Officials have not released the identities of either victim.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department and previous FOX 5 reporting.   

