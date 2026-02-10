Second person dies after house fire in Chillum
CHILLUM, Md. - Authorities say a second person has died following a house fire in Chillum.
The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Somerset Place.
A woman who was pulled from the home died later that afternoon. Officials have not released the identities of either victim.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Image 1 of 8
▼
Second person dies after house fire in Chillum
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department and previous FOX 5 reporting.