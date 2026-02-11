Buddhist monks meet members of Congress after 2,300-mile 'Walk for Peace'

Enormous crowds gathered in the District Wednesday to greet a group of Buddhist monks as they wrapped up a 2,300-mile peace walk across nine states.

Big picture view:

Thousands of people were at the Lincoln Memorial Wednesday for one of the final stops of the monks.

The monks started their journey in Texas back in October. Over the course of 109 days, these 19 monks — along with peace dog Aloka — have touched so many lives as they walked mile after mile.

The "Walk for Peace" has become a social media sensation, captivating millions around the world. They endured blazing heat, tough terrain, and the frigid temperatures we’ve had here in the DMV.

One of them even had to have his leg amputated after he was hit by a car along the way.

But they kept walking — every single day — every footstep followed by millions online and thousands coming out in person. All in an effort to spread a message of peace, hope, and unity to people of all faiths, backgrounds, and ages.

On Wednesday, the monks met members of Congress on Capitol Hill ahead of a meditation and talk at George Washington University Wednesday evening.

The monks will wrap up this 110-day journey tomorrow in Maryland before heading back home to Texas.