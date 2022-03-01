State of the Union: Road closures and traffic restrictions

President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.

The following road closures will be in place. The United States Capitol Police says these are the same road closures they have had in the past and are not related to the potential truck and vehicle convoys.

The Presidential limousine, carrying President Joe Biden, drives en route to the White House Monday, March 8, 2021, following the President's visit to the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

Beginning at 5:30 pm on March 1, the following streets will be closed to traffic:

East Capitol Street between Second Street, NE/SE and First Street, NE/SE

Constitution Avenue between Second Street, NE and Louisiana Avenue, NW

D Street between Second Street, NE and First Street, NE

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NE and Independence Avenue, SE

New Jersey Avenue between C Street, NW and Constitution Avenue, NW

First Street between Louisiana Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street, NW and Third Street, NW

Maryland Avenue between First Street, SW and Third Street, SW

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW and Second Street, SE

Beginning at 7:00 pm on March 1, the following streets will be closed to traffic:

Second Street from Constitution Avenue, NE to East Capitol Street, NE/SE

First Street from Columbus Circle to D Street, NE

Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle to D Street, NE

D Street from First Street, NE to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW

First Street from C Street, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from Third Street, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue from Third Street, SW to Washington Avenue, SW

Washington Avenue from Independence Avenue, SW to Second Street, SW