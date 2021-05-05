Star Wars X-Wing on long-term loan to Smithsonian‘s National Air and Space Museum

The force is strong at the National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center where an X-Wing Starfighter from the Star Wars film series has been brought in for a tune up!

Curator Margaret Weitekamp says the X-Wing appeared in 2019 film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and is on long-term loan from Lucas Films.

"We love having things like this that spark the imagination right next to the things that did the actual doing." Weitekamp said. Eventually, the X-Wing will be put on display at the National Air and Space on the National Mall.

Weitekamp said the team will clean and reassemble the X-Wing taking care to leave the intentional weathered appearance intact. "One of the things we're working on is distinguishing what's a painted-on bit of wear and what's an actual bump," she said.

The Udvar-Hazy Center reopened on Wednesday with restrictions. Officials say six more Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will reopen to the public later in May.