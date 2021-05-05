Smithsonian’s Udvar-Hazy Center reopens to visitors with new COVID-19 related guidelines in place

The Smithsonian is reopening one of its most popular attractions following a year of COVID-19 related closures – and it comes just in time to recognize a very important anniversary in the history of American spaceflight.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center will begin welcoming visitors Wednesday -- the same day the nation will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Alan Shepard becoming the first American in space.

The Mercury mission's Freedom 7 capsule that Shepard was inside for his manned flight will be on display for the first time at the Udvar-Hazy Center to commemorate the event. Museum officials say the Blue Angels' F/A 18-C Hornet will also be on display.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

Advertisement

National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

Guests will notice changes to the way they visit the museum as part of their increased safety measures. All visitors will be required to reserve a free timed entry pass, groups larger than six are prohibited and face masks are required for visitors two and over. Museum officials ask anyone who is sick or unwell to please stay home.

The museum will reopen for regular hours from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days a week

Officials say six more Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will reopen to the public later in May.