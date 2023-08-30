Stafford woman charged with DUI; deputies find 2-year-old in car seat surrounded by beer cans

Authorities have charged a 24-year-old Stafford woman after they say she was driving under the influence with a two-year-old child in the car.

Deputies stopped the vehicle Sunday just after 3:30 a.m. along northbound Interstate 95 near Centreport Parkway in the Fredericksburg area.

Officials say they saw the driver, Silvia Herrera Hernandez, swearing while driving the car and pulled her over.

Silvia Herrera Hernandez (Stafford County Sheriffs Office)

Inside the vehicle, deputies found a two-year-old in a car seat sitting in the back surrounded by beer cans – some full and some empty.

Child Protective Services was contacted, and the child was turned over to a responsible party.

Hernandez admitted to consuming alcohol, authorities say. She was charged with driving under the influence with a child, failure to maintain control of her vehicle, and felony child endangerment. She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.