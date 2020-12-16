Stafford County suspected porch pirate posed as pizza delivery driver, cops say
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - The Stafford County sheriff’s office is warning people about porch pirates after a suspected thief posed as a pizza delivery driver and swiped a package by concealing it in his delivery bag.
The suspect was caught on security camera approaching the door and slipping the package into the bag, according to investigators.
The theft occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
If you can help the sheriff’s office find the suspect, call (540) 658-4400.
Law enforcement is warning people to be wary of thieves looking to steal packages from porches – particularly around the holidays.
You can read the sheriff’s office’s guide to avoiding package thefts below.