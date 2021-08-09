Stafford County first day of school as students, teachers return amid rising COVID-19 cases

Stafford County Public School students and teachers return to the classroom Monday as the school year begins amid rising coronavirus cases.

Students will begin the 2021-2022 school year with in-person learning five days a week, school officials say.

Staff and students are required to wear masks while indoors at all facilities regardless of vaccination status.

Masks are also required while riding school buses.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the United States crossed 100,000 new confirmed daily infections Saturday, a milestone last exceeded during the winter surge and driven by the highly transmissible delta variant and low vaccination rates in parts of the country.