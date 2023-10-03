Sexual assault suspect flees Arlington business after several witnesses confront him, police say

Arlington Police are searching for a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman inside a business.

According to police, around 7:08 p.m. on Sept. 30, police responded to the 3100 block of Wilson Boulevard for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the female victim was inside an establishment when an unknown male suspect approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately. Several witnesses then confronted the suspect outside the business before he left the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as an Indian male, approximately 30-40 years old, 5’7" wearing dark jeans and a red shirt and sunglasses.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.