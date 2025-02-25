The Brief Springlike temperatures in the 60s across the D.C. area on Tuesday, with a warm afternoon expected. Wednesday's weather will be mostly sunny, with temperatures near 60 degrees. Rain and showers are forecasted for Thursday, followed by cooler temperatures on Friday and a sunny, warm Saturday.



An early taste of spring with temperatures in the 60s across the Washington, D.C. area on Tuesday.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we can expect a nice warm afternoon with temperatures well above normal. Tuesday will start cloudy then will gradually become mostly sunny throughout the day.

Wednesday’s temperatures will stay near 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

The next chance of rain will arrive on Thursday with clouds and showers with warm highs in the low 60s. Cooler temperatures Friday before a sunny and warm Saturday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Springlike temps across DC region Tuesday