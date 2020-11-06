Speed Unlimited shutting its doors after over 5 decades

Another iconic D.C. area business is closing its doors in the era of COVID-19.

Speed Unlimited in Prince George’s County opened in 1967 – and it has remained a family business ever since.

George Mandes’ father Pete opened the store – and George started out selling parts in the shop in his early teens.

Now – due to the pandemic – the store that has served customers in Prince George’s County for over half a century will close.

Speed Unlimited will officially close on Nov. 30.

