Speed cameras now issuing $100 fines in Arlington school zones

Next time you speed through an Arlington school zone, it could cost you.

Speed cameras went live in ten school zones on Aug. 26.

As of Wednesday, they’re issuing $100 tickets. Before that, though, they had been issuing warnings, and just through last Monday, officials said 1,823 of them had been dished out.

"We know that one in three fatal and critical crashes in Arlington County involve speed," explained Arlington County Police Department Public Information Officer Ashley Savage. "That’s why programs like this are so important."

The cameras only operate during school hours, when the speed limit is 20 miles per hour, and to get a ticket, you have to drive over 11 miles per hour.

"It shows that there’s still a need for drivers to be mindful of what the posted speed signs are, especially in our school zones," Savage said. "We are ultimately trying to make our roadways safe and ultimately want to see compliance by our drivers."

Most drivers who spoke with FOX 5 on Wednesday agreed.

"I’m hoping that this slows people down and that they drive safely," said Janet Maclaughlin, who lives near one of the school zones.

Savage said county staff will continue to evaluate the safety impact of the speed cameras, and that evaluation will guide the future of the program, including whether additional cameras will be added.