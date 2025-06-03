Braveboy wins special election for new Prince George's County Executive

The Brief A special election is being held in Prince George's County Tuesday as residents decide on the next county executive. The election was triggered by the departure of former County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November. Voters are choosing between two candidates: Democratic State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy and Republican Jonathan White.



Voters headed to the polls in Prince George’s County on Tuesday for a special election to choose a new county executive.

The race was between two candidates: Democratic State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy and Republican Jonathan White.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Just before 9 p.m., it was announced that Braveboy had won the election and she delivered a victory speech.

READ MORE: Prince George's County Election Day: Voters to elect new County Executive

Big picture view:

The election was triggered by the departure of former County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, whose move to a higher office — in the U.S. Senate — set off a chain reaction of vacancies and resignations across local government.

The winner of the election will serve the remaining two years of Alsobrooks’ term. Whoever wins will inherit a series of major challenges. This year alone, Prince George’s County has seen the Washington Commanders announce plans to return to D.C., the cancellation of the new FBI headquarters project and confirmation that Six Flags will close at the end of the year.

Braveboy previously told FOX 5 that she views these issues as opportunities and is especially concerned about the impact on federal employees in the county.

"I recognize how critical the federal government has been to the success of Prince George’s County," she said. "But that is not our only success. What we have to do now is shift. We have to pivot, and we have to grow our commercial tax base and bring more industry into Prince George’s County."

"It affects everything," she added. "It affects also our tax base, because a lot of these federal government employees are also homeowners. They own property here in Prince George’s County, so we are very concerned about our federal employees."

Like Alsobrooks, Braveboy currently serves as Prince George’s County State’s Attorney. However, Alsobrooks did not endorse her, instead backing another candidate in the Democratic primary.

What they're saying:

Election officials say they have seen strong turnout through early voting and mail-in ballots. Still, turnout in special elections—especially in June—can be a challenge. But many voters say they believe showing up to the polls is part of their civic duty.

"I care about who is going to be our county executive, so it’s important as taxpayers as we move along," one voter said.

"We have to support our candidates. We have to make sure voting counts. It’s a privilege to make sure we do it every year," another voter added.

"Democracy. Representation. And in order to have representation, you have to participate," another told FOX 5.

Some voters stressed that local elections matter just as much as national ones.

"Local elections, in my opinion, are almost more important—or just as important—as voting in national elections," one resident said.

"I teach my kids about the election to understand it’s our right to vote. It’s given to us," said one parent.

What's next:

Braveboy was considered the front-runner in the race and held her rally in Lanham Tuesday night.

FOX 5 reached out to Republican Jonathan White, who responded by email that he was not available for an interview.