Prince George's County Election Day: Voters to elect new County Executive

The Brief Election Day is June 3. The Special Election is for vacancies in the County Executive and County Council District 5 seats. Polls close at 8 p.m.



Voters across Prince George's County head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new county executive and decide a key council race.

The County Executive race features Democrat Aisha Braveboy and Republican Jonathan White, with the winner set to serve the remaining two years of Senator Angela Alsobrooks’ term.

In County Council District 5, Democrat Shayla D. Adams-Stafford will compete against Republican Fred Price Jr.

What you need to know about the Prince George’s County Special Election

Election Day Voting: June 3, 7 a.m.–8 p.m.

Register: Voters can register in person at any voting location.

Check Status: To check your registration status, click here.

Mail-in ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, June 3.

Election Day Vote Centers:

College Park City Hall

7401 Baltimore Avenue, Suite 201

Hyattsville, MD 20740

Kentland Community Center

2413 Pinebrook Avenue

Landover, MD 20785

Lake Arbor Community Center

10100 Lake Arbor Way

Bowie, MD 20721

Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center

7120 Contee Rd

Laurel, MD 20707

Rollingcrest-Chillum Community Center

6120 Sargent Rd

Hyattsville, MD 20782

Southern Area Aquatic & Recreation Complex

13601 Missouri Ave

Brandywine, MD 20613

South Bowie Community Center

1717 Pittsfield Ln

Bowie, MD 20715

Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex

7007 Bock Rd

Fort Washington, MD 20744

Suitland Community Center Park/School

5600 Regency Ln

Forestville, MD 20747