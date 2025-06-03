Prince George's County Election Day: Voters to elect new County Executive
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Voters across Prince George's County head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new county executive and decide a key council race.
The County Executive race features Democrat Aisha Braveboy and Republican Jonathan White, with the winner set to serve the remaining two years of Senator Angela Alsobrooks’ term.
In County Council District 5, Democrat Shayla D. Adams-Stafford will compete against Republican Fred Price Jr.
What you need to know about the Prince George’s County Special Election
Election Day Voting: June 3, 7 a.m.–8 p.m.
Register: Voters can register in person at any voting location.
Check Status: To check your registration status, click here.
Mail-in ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, June 3.
Election Day Vote Centers:
College Park City Hall
7401 Baltimore Avenue, Suite 201
Hyattsville, MD 20740
Kentland Community Center
2413 Pinebrook Avenue
Landover, MD 20785
Lake Arbor Community Center
10100 Lake Arbor Way
Bowie, MD 20721
Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center
7120 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Rollingcrest-Chillum Community Center
6120 Sargent Rd
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Southern Area Aquatic & Recreation Complex
13601 Missouri Ave
Brandywine, MD 20613
South Bowie Community Center
1717 Pittsfield Ln
Bowie, MD 20715
Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex
7007 Bock Rd
Fort Washington, MD 20744
Suitland Community Center Park/School
5600 Regency Ln
Forestville, MD 20747
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland State Board of Elections and previous FOX 5 reporting.