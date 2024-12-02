Angela Alsobrooks resigns as Prince George’s County Executive following Senate win

Angela Alsobrooks has resigned as Prince George’s County Executive. Her resignation came on Monday at 10 a.m.

Last month, Alsobrooks won the race for the Maryland Senate seat over former Gov. Larry Hogan.

According to Prince George’s County code, Chief Administrative Officer Tara Jackson will assume the role of Acting County Executive. The Prince George’s County Executive seat will then go to a special election. This means anyone who wants to run can enter the race in order to fill the vacancy permanently.

READ MORE: Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is headed to Senate. So what happens to her seat?

Earlier this year, Aisha Braveboy, State's Attorney for Prince George's County, said she would consider joining the race.

"If a vacancy as County Executive for Prince George’s County becomes available, I will seek to fill the seat," Braveboy said in a statement earlier this year. "I love this county - I grew up here, and I understand the needs of Prince Georgians - because I am one."

Braveboy has served as the County’s State’s Attorney since 2019. In 2006, she was elected to represent Maryland’s 25th District in the General Assembly and, since then, has served various roles within the county government.

READ MORE: Angela Alsobrooks defeats Larry Hogan to win Maryland US Senate race: AP calls

Prince George’s County councilmember Calvin Hawkins said earlier this year that he would also consider entering the race. Hawkins is the At-Large member and was reelected to his council seat in November 2022.

"They know me — all 499 square miles of this county, I have visited. They know me from my work in the community. The business community knows me. The question is, do you want to keep moving us forward the way the county exec has done or do you want to vacillate or lose our, we need to keep moving forward?" Hawkins previously told FOX 5. "That’s what Calvin Hawkins offer the citizens of Prince George’s County."

County Chair Jolene Ivey is another possible candidate for the seat.

"One of the biggest issues affecting our county right now is housing costs and when it comes to our seniors, they are the ones who are most effected and they are the ones who bring the least amount of impact to our budget. I’ve been effective already whether in the House of Delegates, County Council, member of our community and as a mom. I think I am well suited for this," Ivey told FOX 5 earlier this year.

Alsobooks’ new term, along with the rest of Congress, will begin on Jan. 3, 2025.