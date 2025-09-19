Spanberger, Earle-Sears both hold events as early voting beings in Virginia

The Brief Early voting in Virginia began on Friday, Sept. 19. It runs until Saturday, Nov. 1. The state's general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 4.



Early voting in Virginia began on Friday. It’s one of just two states holding statewide elections this year.

At the top of the ticket are governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. All 100 members of the House of Delegates are also up for election.

Voters turn out:

The governor’s race between Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Winsome Earle-Sears is drawing the most attention.

This election is historic as Virginia will elect its first female governor. Issues expected to drive voters include affordability, abortion rights and same-sex marriage amendments.

Spanberger launched her campaign push in Fairfax County, highlighting what she calls her record of working across the aisle. Already, we’re seeing enthusiasm for this campaign.

About 100 people turned out to hear from Spanberger, along with others running down the ballot.

"Today is a day where we as Virginians get to start going to the polls," Spanberger said.

Earle-Sears held her own campaign event near Richmond today and also had a rally Friday night.

Dig deeper:

Control of the House of Delegates is also at stake. Democrats, who hold a slim 51–49 majority, are running in every district. Republicans are fielding candidates in 83 districts.

Local offices are also on the ballot, including boards of supervisors, school boards and city councils.

Polls close at 5 p.m. each day and ballots can be cast through Nov. 1.

The deadline to register is Oct. 24, though same-day registration is available with proof of residency. However, those voters must cast provisional ballots.

With more than a month of early voting, campaigns are working to get voters out early, registered and ready for election day on Nov. 4 and overall, both parties are urging Virginians to plan ahead.