Virginia election 2025: How to vote early, where to go, how to register

Virginia residents can now begin casting their ballots for the November general election.

This year, voters are deciding on a new governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for grabs.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Early voting in Virginia

What you need to know:

The first day of early voting is Friday, Sept. 19. The early voting period ends on Saturday, Nov. 1.

All localities offer early voting, and voters are only allowed to vote early in the jurisdiction where they are registered.

You can vote early at your local registrar's office. Additionally, some Northern Virginia counties have additional satellite locations and extended hours during the early voting period.

Click here to find your early voting location.

Check your registration

Plan ahead:

You can check your voter registration here.

If you are not yet a registered voter, you have until Friday, Oct. 24, to submit your registration by 5 p.m. in person or by mail, and by 11:59 p.m. online.

Voter eligibility:

Here are the requirements to become a registered voter in the state of Virginia:

Be a resident of Virginia (a person who has come to Virginia for temporary purposes and intends to return to another state is not considered a resident for voting purposes).

Be a U. S. Citizen.

Be 18 years old (any person who is 17 years old and will be eighteen years of age at the next general election shall be permitted to register in advance and also vote in any intervening primary or special election).

Not be registered and plan to vote in another state.

Not currently declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.

If convicted of a felony, your right to vote must have been restored.

Other ways to vote:

You can also vote with a mail-in ballot. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24.

You can return your ballot by mail at a secure drop-off box or at an early voting site.

Who's on the ballot?

This year, there are elections for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 seats in the House of Delegates.

Governor:

Abigail Spanberger (D) vs. Winsome Earle-Sears (R)

Lieutenant Governor:

Ghazala Hashmi (D) vs. John J. Reid, II (R)

Attorney General:

Jay C. Jones (D) vs. Jason Miyares (R)

House of Delegates:



For a full list of candidates running for the Virginia House of Delegates, click here.