The Brief A suspect has been identified in the inmate death at Jessup. The suspect is also an inmate but won’t be named until charges are filed. The case will be reviewed by the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney.



Maryland State Police say a suspect has been identified in the death of an inmate at the Jessup Correctional Institution.

What we know:

Deon Smith, 23, was found unresponsive in Building F around 8 p.m. on Dec. 13. He was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel at the facility.

Investigators say the suspect is also an inmate but will not be identified until charges are filed.

Authorities say the case will be presented to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation is complete.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Suspect identified after inmate’s death at Jessup Correctional Institution: police