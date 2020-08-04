Southern Maryland bridge shut down after floodwaters devour large sections

article

A Southern Maryland bridge is shut down after floodwaters ebbed away large chunks of it Tuesday morning as Isaias barreled along the East Coast.

READ MORE: Isaias brings heavy rain, tornado and flood warnings; NWS confirms tornado on ground near Leonardtown

Isaias – which made landfall overnight in North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane – punished a number of mid-Atlantic states Tuesday morning.

There was no estimate on when Route 6 (New Market Turner Road) outside Leonardtown would reopen.

READ MORE: Storm ravages Southern Maryland, Eastern Shore

Photos from the scene show where two large chunks of roadway disappeared during the storm.

Advertisement

Southern Maryland, the Eastern Shore and Charles County were among the hardest hit locations in the DMV.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Tornado-like winds were reported in a number of locations – and one tornado was confirmed in Leonardtown.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE