Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Prince George County, Stafford County, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Anne Arundel County, Charles County, Dorchester County, Prince George's County
8
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM EDT until WED 3:00 AM EDT, District of Columbia
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM EDT, Anne Arundel County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dorchester County
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from TUE 11:20 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County, Charles County
Flood Warning
from TUE 12:32 PM EDT until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County

Southern Maryland bridge shut down after floodwaters devour large sections

Published 
Maryland
FOX 5 DC
article

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. - A Southern Maryland bridge is shut down after floodwaters ebbed away large chunks of it Tuesday morning as Isaias barreled along the East Coast.

READ MORE: Isaias brings heavy rain, tornado and flood warnings; NWS confirms tornado on ground near Leonardtown

Isaias – which made landfall overnight in North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane – punished a number of mid-Atlantic states Tuesday morning.

There was no estimate on when Route 6 (New Market Turner Road) outside Leonardtown would reopen.

READ MORE: Storm ravages Southern Maryland, Eastern Shore

Photos from the scene show where two large chunks of roadway disappeared during the storm.

Southern Maryland, the Eastern Shore and Charles County were among the hardest hit locations in the DMV.

Tornado-like winds were reported in a number of locations – and one tornado was confirmed in Leonardtown.

