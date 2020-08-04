TRACKING ISAIAS: Storm ravages Southern Maryland, Eastern Shore

Isaias is making its way up the east coast – and creating mayhem for people on Maryland’s eastern shore.

Several homes in Mardela Springs in Wicomico County were heavily damaged – and at least one of them was destroyed.

READ MORE: Isaias brings heavy rain, triggers tornado and flood warnings; NWS confirms tornado on ground near Leonardtown

The roof of one RV appeared to have been ripped off altogether, leaving the vehicle torn in two.

Multiple tornado warnings were triggered in Southern Maryland and Charles County as well, and FOX 5 meteorologist Tucker Barnes and Mike Thomas say at least one tornado was confirmed in Leonardtown, Md.

