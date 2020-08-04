Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County
9
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Prince George County, Stafford County, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Anne Arundel County, Carroll County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Dorchester County, Prince George's County, Northwest Montgomery County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM EDT until WED 3:00 AM EDT, District of Columbia
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until WED 3:00 AM EDT, Anne Arundel County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dorchester County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:31 AM EDT until TUE 2:30 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:39 AM EDT until TUE 12:45 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 11:30 AM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County, Charles County
Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EDT, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County

TRACKING ISAIAS: Storm ravages Southern Maryland, Eastern Shore

Published 
Updated just in
Weather
FOX 5 DC

Storm rips into Leonardtown

A confirmed tornado touched down in Leonardtown, Maryland as Isaias moved up the east coast on Tuesday. FOX 5 talked to Mayor Dan Burris.

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - Isaias is making its way up the east coast – and creating mayhem for people on Maryland’s eastern shore.

Several homes in Mardela Springs in Wicomico County were heavily damaged – and at least one of them was destroyed.

READ MORE: Isaias brings heavy rain, triggers tornado and flood warnings; NWS confirms tornado on ground near Leonardtown

The roof of one RV appeared to have been ripped off altogether, leaving the vehicle torn in two.

Multiple tornado warnings were triggered in Southern Maryland and Charles County as well, and FOX 5 meteorologist Tucker Barnes and Mike Thomas say at least one tornado was confirmed in Leonardtown, Md.

(Twitter: Trish72486568)

(Twitter: Trish72486568)

(Michael McClanahan)

