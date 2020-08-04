Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Prince George County, Stafford County, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Anne Arundel County, Charles County, Dorchester County, Prince George's County
9
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM EDT until WED 3:00 AM EDT, District of Columbia
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM EDT, Anne Arundel County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dorchester County
Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 12:45 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County
Flood Warning
from TUE 11:20 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County, Charles County
Flood Warning
from TUE 9:53 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Carroll County
Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EDT, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County

Isaias brings heavy rain, tornado and flood warnings; NWS confirms tornado on ground near Leonardtown

By
Published 
Updated just in
Weather
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Tropical Storm Isaias ravaged the mid-Atlantic with heavy rain, flooded roadways and gusty winds that resulted in at least one confirmed tornado Tuesday.

TRACKING ISAIAS: FOX 5 Weather afternoon TS Isaias forecast for Tuesday, August 4

Tucker Barnes has the FOX 5 Weather afternoon TS Isaias forecast for Tuesday, August 4.

Although downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm after making landfall in North Carolina overnight, Isaias triggered multiple tornado warnings during the morning hours Tuesday in St. Mary’s County, Charles County, Calvert County and other parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado on the ground near Leonardtown, Maryland around 6:30 a.m. and Flood Warnings were issued throughout the D.C. region as the fast moving storm marched up the East Coast.

Residents across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported power outages as the storm roared across the region. 

Parts of southern Maryland and the eastern shore were hit hardest by the storm. FOX 5's Bob Barnard was in the Leonardtown area where he witnessed motorists trying to cross a flooded roadway.

Motorists try to cross flooded roadways in St. Mary’s County hit hard by Isaias

TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN: FOX 5’s Bob Barnard in St. Mary’s County near Chaptico Creek where motorists encountered flooded roadways and downed trees -- and tried to cross.

Clean up crews in Virginia as TS Isaias moves away from region

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick in the Alexandria area as Tropical Storm Isaias moves away from the area.

Flooding concerns in Annapolis as TS Isaias roars up coast

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh in Annapolis as Tropical Storm Isaias roared up the coast.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5