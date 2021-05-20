Southeast DC family grieving grandmother killed in drive-by shooting

A Southeast D.C. family tells FOX 5 DC their mother, grandmother and great grandmother, is another innocent bystander of gun violence in the District.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 65-year-old great-grandmother shot, killed in DC; police lookout for vehicle with 3 armed gunmen

D.C. Police say 65-year-old Ella Mae Neal was killed in a shooting Wednesday night that involved three armed men firing from a vehicle.

Neal’s daughters tell FOX 5 this happened just outside of their Q Street Southeast D.C. home, just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Neal was talking with others near a next door alley, according to family, who said the suspects shot from a car that had stopped closer to the corner of Q and 18th Sts. SE. Google maps shows the two locations as around 70 ft. apart.

READ MORE: DC police ID man suspected of shooting mother, son in scooter dispute

Neal’s daughters said once gunfire was heard, Neal tried to run inside for cover but never made it past her front sidewalk.

"It’s the people. The Black community their self. They say Black Lives Matter. Where the hell is the Black Matter in that if we all killing each other? Where the Black Lives Matter at?," said an emotional Bertha Williams on Thursday. Williams told FOX 5 she is the oldest of Neal’s seven children.

"Stop. Just stop the gun violence. That’s it," she added.

"You know, instead of taking innocent lives. Deal with that person. You ain’t got to shoot up a whole block just to prove something to somebody," said Williams’ husband, Lemuel Williams.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The family told FOX 5 they do not know who the suspects were after.

"I just hope whoever did just be man enough to come forward because ya’ll took her away from somebody who really loves her. Like she really loved her kids. Now she’s gone from her grandkids that’s babies. She can’t even be here no-more," said Neal’s other daughter, Lakisha Neal.

The victim’s daughters said their mother worked for much of her life. Bertha Williams said her mother worked in hotels, worked as a caregiver and worked as a teacher’s aide when she was younger.

"I’m going to miss her," an older neighbor told FOX 5. Another said this makes her scared to be outside.

In addition to seven children, Williams also said her mother fostered children and tried to keep the peace at community gatherings.

"My mama took somebody else’s bullet," said Williams in tears.

Advertisement

D.C. Police are searching for a 4-door grey Lexus with no front tags. A $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest is being offered.